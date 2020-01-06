Anorak News | Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finale

Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finale

For the fifth time, the big Hollywood AGM for TV types was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. Like all telly, the Golden Globes sticks with the familiar until even the most slack-jawed viewers can stand no more. But Gervais did his best to wake up the telegenic, well-powdered audience by telling them to get a grip and stop harping on about woke stuff.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” said Gervais from the podium. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, thank your god, and fuck off.”

Lots of praise all over the web about how great it is that a multi-millionaire entertainer told other multi-millionaire entertainers on a TV show that no-one gives a toss abut their views.

Ricky Gervais Does The Golden Globes Seasons 1-5 is not yet available as a box set.

Anorak

