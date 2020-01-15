Anorak News | Sex toy mishap at Bongo’s Bingo rips out woman’s eyelashes

Sex toy mishap at Bongo’s Bingo rips out woman’s eyelashes

Eyes down for news from Newcastle. The headline in the local Chronicle: “Woman’s eyelashes ripped out after sex toy hits her at Bongo’s Bingo in Newcastle.” Says Tegan Denham on twitter:

“You actually couldn’t write my life, tonight I went to Bongo’s Bingo and got hit in the face with a double ended dildo and it took a full lashes work of extensions off. What. The. Heck.”

One for the family album. Wye-eye!

