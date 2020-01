Everton draw badly after innovative team sheet

The game between Everton and Newcastle United ended 2-2. Everton were 2-0 up at 90 minutes. In the 5th and 6th minutes of injury time, Newcaslte drew. It was – irony of ironies – a bad draw for Everton.

Anorak

