Whodunnit? Ham sandwich posted through letterbox in Wisbech

On the Wisbech Discussion Forum news: who posted a ham sandwich through a man’s door? “Right I’m not happy!,” says Mr Brazil. “Whoever has put a ham sandwich in my letterbox, I suggest you come and retrieve it now before I go to the authorities. You have 10 mins…”

Two days on, nothing…

File under: spam.

Posted: 25th, January 2020