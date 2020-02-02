Anorak News | Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

The terrorist shot man shot dead by police after he stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, was called Sudesh Amman. Police were quick to the scene of his heinous crime because they were watching him. Amman was released from prison in January after serving time for terror offences.

After he was shot dead, police attended a cafe:

Police: “Sorry guys. You need to close. We need to evacuate – there’s been a terror incident just down the street.”



Cafe staff: “Just give us half an hour because people have to eat.”

