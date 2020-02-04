Anorak News | Paris creates Rue David Bowie – and we’re not sure why

Paris creates Rue David Bowie – and we’re not sure why

NYC Bowie tribute

There’s to be a street in Paris named in honour of David Bowie. “There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris,” says district Paris mayor Jerome Coumet. Although “the naming must be approved by the Paris council in February”.

We know Bowie, a Londoner, moved to Switzerland, West Berlin and New York City, but why Paris? He was familiar with Jacques Brel and Marcel Marceau, sure, and did smoke Gitanes for a while when living in LA, but for the major to say Bowie “had a strong link with the city of lights” is a bit of a push – like saying Lou Reed is synonymous with the London Underground, no?

Anorak

Posted: 4th, February 2020 | In: Celebrities, Music, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink