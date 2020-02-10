Anorak News | Pitch@Palace loses the palace: Prince Andrew moves out

Pitch@Palace loses the palace: Prince Andrew moves out

Prince Andrew: “Buck Off”

You can still see traces of Prince Andrew on the website for Pitch@Palace, his beauty show for budding entrepreneurs. News is that Andrew’s company has moved from its Buckingham Palace base into new office space. The name continues, however, suggesting that a new palace needs to be found to keep the brand alive. There’s the Palace Gentlemen’s Club in New Jersey, the Tower of London or inside a used mackintosh?



Anorak

Posted: 10th, February 2020