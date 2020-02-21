Anorak News | Transfer balls: Jadon Sancho to Liverpool or Manchester United says clickbait insider

Transfer balls: Jadon Sancho to Liverpool or Manchester United says clickbait insider

Sky Sports says its reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the inside line” on Jadon Sancho’s future. Sky tweets: “@SkyKaveh has the inside line on Jadon Sancho’s future.” And the future is linking him with move to Liverpool. So what is the ‘inside line” from “The Insider”?

It is difficult to say where Jadon Sancho will be playing next season because so many clubs want him…

But The Insider knows:

Manchester United are confident they can get Sancho in the summer… Bayern Munich would love to keep him in the Bundesliga… …I was a betting man my money would be on Liverpool.

The inside line is that the insider doesn’t know where Sancho will be playing next season, but if he does leave Dortmund it will be very possibly for a big club with lots of money. You heard it here second, folks. And you can read it all over Google, too, where the thoughts of a man who doesn’t know are big news:

Such are the facts…

Anorak

Posted: 21st, February 2020 | In: Liverpool, manchester united, News, Sports Comment