Harvey Weinstein goes down

Harvey Weinstein will never w**k in Hollywood again. The onetime movie producer has been found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was acquitted of of predatory sexual assault. He had denied all charges. And there’s to be a sequel. Weinstein still faces charges of rape and sexual assault of two women in 2013.

Anorak

Posted: 24th, February 2020