Anorak News | Harvey Weinstein: all the facts in your red-hot dailies

Harvey Weinstein: all the facts in your red-hot dailies

The Guardian says Harvey Weinstein “face jail after being convicted of rape”. You might have thought he’d face a holiday in the Bahamas, but the Guardian has the scoop.

In other newspapers facts on the trial of a fallen Hollywood mogul, the British press are equally on form. How long is Weinstein going to prison for?

The Times: 29 YEARS!

The Mail: 25 YEARS!

Such are the facts…

Anorak

