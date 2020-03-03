Anorak News | 18 Syrians* found living inside takeaway boxes in a Darlington hedge (*Syrian hamsters)

18 Syrians* found living inside takeaway boxes in a Darlington hedge (*Syrian hamsters)

How did twenty hamsters inside takeaway food containers come to be living in a hedge in Darlington? The 18 Syrian and two dwarf hamsters were noticed in Park Crescent, Darlington, last Sunday. Volunteers for the National Animal Sanctuaries Support League (NASSL), in Newton Aycliffe, say the creatures were “traumatised” but doing well.









