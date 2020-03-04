Anorak News | Woman snorts 500 times LSD dose thinking it’s cocaine – case study

Woman snorts 500 times LSD dose thinking it’s cocaine – case study

A volunteer undergoing LSD research project at an honor camp in Viejas, California, Sept. 6, 1966.

The woman who snorted 550 times the average dose of LSD thinking it cocaine has lived to tell the tale. The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, tells of the middle-aged woman who believing it to be cocaine snorted 55 milligrams of pure LSD. This, we read, is 550 times the usual recreational dose of LSD.

The women, who had been taking morphine for a decade to treat “foot pain”, was decidedly unwell, blacking out, vomiting and being otherwise immobile for 12 hours. She then felt “pleasantly high’ for the next 12 hours (with infrequent vomiting)”. Adding: “The collateral report from the roommate revealed that she sat mostly still in a chair with her eyes either open, closed, or rolled back, frothing at the mouth, occasionally vocalizing random words and vomiting frequently. Ten hours later she was able to converse.”

And then she felt good. Pain in her foot was music reduced. She ceased taking morphine, experiencing no withdrawal.

Do not try this at home.

