Anorak News | Coronamania hits the UK : Tesco introduces rationing

Coronamania hits the UK : Tesco introduces rationing

High Street Virus

Tesco has brought in rationing as the coronavirus affects minds and drives the country mad. The panicky are limited to buying no more than five of each of the rationed goods on a list that includes: tinned carrots, long-life milk, antibacterial gel, arse wipes and dry pasta.

The good news is that those in the grip of Coronamania can get all that stuff elsewhere or live on fast food.

Time, perhaps, to bring the Tesco experiment to have a branch in every high street and a Tesco inside every Tesco by visiting your local greengrocer and buying soap.

8th, March 2020