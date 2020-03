Coronavirus toilet roll panic: ‘No toilet rolls kept in this van overnight’

Coronavirus is giving people the runs – and they’re running to the shops buy stacks of toilet rolls. The way to stop panic buying is to remind people that no research has disproven a link between toilet roll and coronavirus. Be warned.

File under: fake poos.

Anorak

