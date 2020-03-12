Anorak News | Coronavirus kills media paywalls

Coronavirus kills media paywalls

Such is the huge level of internet traffic generated by the coronavirus story that many publications have torn down their paywalls for coronavirus coverage. They want your clicks. Well, not quite, maybe. They say it’s because they are doing a public service (and don’t want you clicking elsewhere for free).

Kottke highlight how the walls came tumblin’ down at: The Atlantic, WSJ, Talking Points Memo, Globe and Mail, Seattle Times, Miami Herald, Toronto Star, Stat, Dallas Morning News, Medium and the NY Times.

In the UK, we have the trusty BBC – you’d mis it if it went.

Image: more people are staying in as Coronavirus hits.

Anorak

Posted: 12th, March 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink