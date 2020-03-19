Anorak News | Ward off Alzheimer’s with grumbling and circumspection

Ward off Alzheimer’s with grumbling and circumspection

Good news for moaners: researchers at the University of Geneva and the University Hospitals of Geneva) have found evidence to suggest that being cantankerous can ward off Alzheimer’s. The research, to be published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, tracked a cohort of 65 senior citizens (aged 65 or older) for five years. They tested for amyloid accumulation and brain deterioration. And they monitored cognitive aptitude and personality. Data links curiosity and contrarianism with those who displayed less progressive neurodegenerative disorder. So keep asking questions and demanding better.

Spotter: The Big Think

