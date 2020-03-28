Anorak News | Hilary Clinton says Donald Trump has made ‘America first’ only at Coronavirus deaths

Hilary Clinton says Donald Trump has made ‘America first’ only at Coronavirus deaths

As Donald Trump outdoes god by bringing not one man back from the dead but the entire country – making the divine’s Good Friday into Trump’s Great Friday – Hilary Clinton, the politician he beat to become President uses the coronavirus for her own ends. She tweets: “He did promise ‘America First’.” The US now “leads the world in Coronavirus cases”, says the New York Times. People are ill, anxious and dying. Clinton snipes and tries to score cheap points. Trump v Clinton really was the nadir in US politics.

Anorak

Posted: 28th, March 2020 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink