Anorak News | Hong Kong police issue chilling threat to freedom

Hong Kong police issue chilling threat to freedom

British police in Derbyshire remain a few steps behind their Hong Kong counterparts in the rush to curtail civil liberties and hard-won freedoms as humanity faces Covid-19.

A tweet from Hong Kong’s finest tells citizens that sedition will not be tolerated. You will closed down should you be found guilty of “seditious intention”. Free thought or ideas will be not be tolerated.

【 警方移除網絡群組內具煽動內容 】



就社交網絡大量煽動仇恨及暴力的內容，警方網絡安全及科技罪案調查科已經採取行動，根據香港法例200章刑事罪行條例第14條賦予警方的權力，移除相關內容。警方提醒市民，互聯網上有不法之徒散播及煽動暴力，巿民要小心留意，避免被不法之徒唆擺而作出違法行為。 pic.twitter.com/CbDBovAgG5 — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) March 29, 2020

Adding:

【 The Police remove seditious publication posted online 】



The Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) has already exercised the “Power to remove seditious publications”, conferred on the Police under Section 14 of the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200, Laws of Hong Kong). — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) March 29, 2020

Let’s be vigilant and not let the State use the coronavirus horror to stymie the people.

Anorak

