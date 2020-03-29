Anorak News | Hong Kong police issue chilling threat to freedom

Hong Kong police issue chilling threat to freedom
British police in Derbyshire remain a few steps behind their Hong Kong counterparts in the rush to curtail civil liberties and hard-won freedoms as humanity faces Covid-19.
A tweet from Hong Kong’s finest tells citizens that sedition will not be tolerated. You will closed down should you be found guilty of “seditious intention”. Free thought or ideas will be not be tolerated.
Adding:
Let’s be vigilant and not let the State use the coronavirus horror to stymie the people.
