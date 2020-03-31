Anorak News | Start up Habor promises to corral the rich and stupid in a luxury villa in Los Angeles until Coronavirus is over

Start up Habor promises to corral the rich and stupid in a luxury villa in Los Angeles until Coronavirus is over

In times of crisis what the world needs are for the rich and stupid to survive the coronavirus cull on the poor and serving. When the pandemic is over, these so-called escape communities will emerge from their hiding places to do battle for global supremacy with survivalists, the people paid to wash their retreats and lions. First one who knows how to make a fire from bank notes wins the planet:

Said one hermit: come friendly bombs.

Anorak

