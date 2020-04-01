Anorak News | Kate Winslet gives tips to keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet gives tips to keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet is well placed to keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic. As Sky News tells it, Winslet starred in the film Contagion about a hypothetical virus outbreak. All of you who think EastEnders is a fly-on-the-wall documentary about London life stay tuned. After this look out for Winslet telling us to maintain a youthful complexion into your second century of living (see the Titanic CCTV footage from 1912).

Kate Winslet starred in the film Contagion about a hypothetical virus outbreak and gives tips on how to keep safe during the #coronavirus pandemic.



People have been grateful for Kate’s expertise and selfness willingness to educate:

And later … we’ll be talking to Mel Gibson about Scottish Freedom and what it would mean to him. — Kevin Ashford (@KevinAshford7) March 30, 2020

It’s not a Sky News production. GQ explains:

In addition to [Matt] Damon and Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, and Jennifer Ehle have also filmed PSAs, which were made with the help of the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns teamed up with the school’s Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, a professor of epidemiology who also served as an advisor for the chillingly realistic 2011 movie. “The Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University reached out to the cast and asked us if we’d have a virtual reunion and do some PSAs,” Damon explains. “Everything you’re going to hear from us has been vetted by public health experts and scientists.”

It’s only real if a famous face says it is.

