Anorak News | Transfer balls: Rashford puts together a decent and dependable plan to get Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Transfer balls: Rashford puts together a decent and dependable plan to get Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

England striker Marcus Rashford says he is “desperate” to play with Borussia Dortmund’s English forward Jadon Sancho, 20, at Manchester United next season. So says the BBC. The source for news of Rashford’s desperation is the Sun, which conjures the absurd headline: “Marcus Rashford desperate for Man Utd transfer target Jadon Sancho to form dream trio with him and Anthony Martial.” Apparently Rashford made a “plea” to play with Sancho.

"Boss, can I have a word?"



"Sure Rashy. What's on your mind? Everything okay?"



"Jadon Sancho is decent, dependable and very much likes the idea of what you've been putting together"



"Takk" https://t.co/BitieCSQKV — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) March 30, 2020

What did Rashford actually say? Well, a fan asked him if he’d like to play with Sancho. Rashford answered:

“It would be good, Sancho’s a great player and he’s like a new generation player. It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s become. Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good. He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative, these are the things you need to be world class.”

The BBC and Sun’s stories are utter balls, then. Much like the earlier message about what Rashford told the Manchester United management. The Irish Independent claims Rashford told Solskjaer that Sancho is “decent, dependable and very much likes the idea of what the manager has been putting together”.

More utter balls as the papers try to keep their desperate organs alive every day…

