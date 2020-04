Prince Charles and his faceless friend open the Nightingale hospital for Coronavirus

When Prince Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital in London that will deal with coronavirus patients Richard Little noticed something behind him. There on the dressing table was a framed photo of a ghost. Or is it a smudge? What or who is it?

Richard and Twitter got to work:

Cilla Black By @ReactionsTo2023





Rod Hull @ReactionsTo2023

Anorak

Posted: 4th, April 2020 | In: Key Posts, News, Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink