Brighton copper puts out coronavirus barbecue with helmet full of seawater

The BBQ moment Hove pic.twitter.com/8LF5YL0tOL — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) April 6, 2020

No need for police to follow smoke signals. The barbecuers are pretty easy to spot:

Sussex residents are listening! pic.twitter.com/AWE7OEp8XL — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile… in Peckham, London:

A police van is going around peckham rye blaring “no sunbathing… exercise only” pic.twitter.com/cQw92CtNxv — Griff Ferris (@g__ferris) April 4, 2020

