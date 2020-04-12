Anorak News | The Government Coronavirus advice vs Cards Against Humanity

Anorak

The Government Coronavirus advice vs Cards Against Humanity

by | 12th, April 2020

coronavirus

Lots of us got the Government’s letter telling us to stay indoors for at least 12 weeks and protect the NHS. Amy Allen had updated the missive with a a few rounds of Cards Against Humanity, “a party game for horrible people”. The game simple: “Each round, one player asks a question from a black card, and everyone else answers with their funniest white card.”

Cards Against Humanity coronavirus
Spotter: Amy Allen



