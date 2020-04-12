Anorak News | Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients

Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients

By now you’ll be wondering what Grant Mitchell, aka Ross Kemp, is up to? Have pretended to be a soldier on EastEnders, the BBC’s fly-on-the-wall documentary on London life, fearless, selfless Ross Kemp now goes to war against the coronavirus in Milton Keynes.

I’ve just been fitted for PPE and we’re about to go into an intensive care unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating Covid 19 patients. Please note we won’t be depleting the hospital’s PPE stock #COVID19 #coronavirus #nhs pic.twitter.com/L20jDvjc8i — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) April 10, 2020

Ross Kemp is real. No-one bothered to make him up.

Anorak

Posted: 12th, April 2020 | In: Celebrities, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink