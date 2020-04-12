Anorak News | Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients

Ross Kemp saves the nation by pulling on PPE and strolling through an intensive care ward treating coronavirus patients
By now you’ll be wondering what Grant Mitchell, aka Ross Kemp, is up to? Have pretended to be a soldier on EastEnders, the BBC’s fly-on-the-wall documentary on London life, fearless, selfless Ross Kemp now goes to war against the coronavirus in Milton Keynes.
Ross Kemp is real. No-one bothered to make him up.
