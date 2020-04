No-one is crossing Abbey Road – live cam

The Coronavirus is keeping traffic flowing on Abbey Road, London. The EarthCam, affiliated to Abbey Road Studios, delivers a live view of the zebra crossing at Abbey Road, the one the Beatles strolled over in 1969.

You can keep abreast of nothing happening here in St. John’s Wood here.

Anorak

Posted: 13th, April 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink