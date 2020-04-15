Anorak News | 10 Questions for journalists to ask Government about Coronavirus

10 Questions for journalists to ask Government about Coronavirus

Journalism matters. It’s not all talking truth to power and showing us things other people would rather we didn’t know. Sometimes it involves talking about the latest shoes, if Meghan Markle takes one or two bottles into the shower and pandering to your audience’s prejudices. The clip above was a Channel 4 News anchor not asking a question to shed light on the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, but simply demanding something. The anchor’s grandstanding serves only his needs, which are: look important; display your sense of entitlement; show your Labour voting audience how right they are to dislike a Tory Government; and give it up for the narcissists. Robbie Gibb has heard enough of this self-aggrandizing point scoring. Journalists with access are letting us down:

Because journalists at the press conferences are asking questions through the prism of establishing political culpability, they are not asking the questions that matter (1/10) — Robbie Gibb (@RobbieGibb) April 14, 2020

Gotcha!

