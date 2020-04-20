Anorak News | The contents of a UK Government coronavirus care package

The contents of a UK Government coronavirus care package
If they think you need it, the UK government send you a care package to keep you eating in the coronavirus crisis. The contents are:
1 loaf of white sliced bread
1 bag of apples
1 bag of small oranges
1 bag of potatoes
2 cartons of long life milk
1 roll of toilet tissue
2 tins of cooked peas
1 tin of hotdogs
3 tins of tomato soup
1 can of tuna
1 packet of porridge oats
1 tin of peaches
1 pouch of teabags
1 bag dried pasta
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
1 packet of digestive biscuits
2 tins of backed beans
1 pouch of dried coffee
2 jars of pasta sauce
1 vial of shampoo
1 bar of soap
