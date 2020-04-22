Anorak News | Covid-19 dies naturally after 70s days – lockdown is useless

Covid-19 dies naturally after 70s days – lockdown is useless

Israel’s Health Ministry supported the country’s lockdown to fight Covid-19. But academic Isaac Ben-Israel says it mattered not. He reasons that Covid-19 runs to a pattern. Ben-Israel, chairman of the National Council for Research and Development, looked at the data and discovered that Covid-19 outbreaks peak after about 40 days and decline to almost zero after 70 days.

“Our analysis shows that this is a constant pattern across countries. Surprisingly, this pattern is common in countries that have taken a severe lockdown, including the paralysis of the economy, as well as to countries that implemented a far more lenient policy and have continued in ordinary life,” Ben-Israel wrote in a study published April 16.

So let’s get back to work and school…

