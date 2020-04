Coronavirus Warning and Tape Prevent People Sitting Down In London’s Brockwell Park

To London’s Brockwell Park, where sitting in the park will not be tolerated. Lambeth Council have covered the benches with tape. the message is you can only use the park to “walk or run”. Joggers, strollers and malingers have been warned.

