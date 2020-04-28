Anorak News | See the cosmos on the day you were born

See the cosmos on the day you were born

Nasa’s has a lovely feature that allows you to see the state of the cosmos on your birthday. Images were taken by the now 30-year-old Hubble Telescope. Researchers have honed the masses of images down to the best 366.

This is for my birthday – July 22:

On July 22 in 2006 Hubble shot a photo of Protostar IRAS 20324+4057: “This caterpillar-shaped knot, called IRAS 20324+4057, is a protostar that is in the process of growing from the dust and gas surrounding it. However, other bright stars are blasting ultraviolet radiation at this “wanna-be” star and sculpting the gas and dust into its long shape.”

Lead mage: On April 24, 1991—a year after it was launched into space—Hubble snapped a shot of the Cygnus Loop supernova remnant, a relic of a star that exploded in a massive cataclysm about 15,000 years ago. (J.J. Hester (Arizona State University) and NASA)

