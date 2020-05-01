Anorak News | Cadiz Beach sprayed with bleach to kill Covid-19 – Spain already soaks seafood in hydrogen peroxide

Cadiz Beach sprayed with bleach to kill Covid-19 – Spain already soaks seafood in hydrogen peroxide

How long does the Covid-19 bug survive on sand? In readiness for Spain’s partial easing of lockdown, the beach at Zahara de los Atunes, near Cadiz on the country’s southern Atlantic coast, was sprayed with bleach. Why? Why do meddling politicians who do stupid things do anything. Yep. To “protect children”.

María Dolores Iglesias, who leads an environmental volunteer group in the Cadiz region, is not happy. She said the bleach “killed everything on the ground, nothing is seen, not even insects”.

What about the seafood?

A Member of European Parliament has inquired whether or not the country has breached EU law by using hydrogen peroxide in the processing of seafood in a bid to make it seem fresher. Spain authorised the practice in seafood such as squid, cuttlefish and octopus in 2011, with Italian authorities following suit. But while hydrogen peroxide is authorised as a processing aid among EU countries, it is not allowed as a food additive.

Maybe a staycation isn’t so bad, after all…

Anorak

Posted: 1st, May 2020 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink