What You Should Know About Corneal Blindness In 2020

Post Supplied by Harry Green:

Many people around the world are suffering from corneal blindness with corneal disease being noted as one of the top four causes of blindness. While many people end up going blind later in their life, corneal blindness actually affects the younger generation between 20 and 30 years old. This is not a fact that many people are aware of as corneal blindness is not exactly a hot topic.

With corneal blindness affecting so many people, we thought we would discuss some of the things that you should know about this disease in 2020 here in this article. Keep reading to find out more about this.

How It Is Diagnosed

If you are not familiar with corneal blindness, then you might not know how this is diagnosed. Typically, this involves reviewing the cornea in detail with a silt lamp microscope. A specialist will also measure the thickness of the cornea and the shape of it, amongst other things. This is a long process with many factors being considered. Typically, doctors will specialise in this sort of thing.

It Could Be Cured By 2030

Did you now that there are plans in place to completely cure corneal blindness worldwide by 2030? If you pay attention to Tej Kohli Philanthropy efforts, then you’ll know that the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute is on a mission to make this happen. With a $2 million donation going toward Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston from this foundation, this is a real possibility in the next ten years.

It Can Be Treated In Many Ways

While the cure for corneal blindness hasn’t quite been found yet by those attempting to make this happen, there are many ways to treat this disease. This will typically depend on the extent of the disease and the stage that the patient is at. Some common methods include surgical and medical treatment and management. Each treatment plan is carefully thought out in order to provide the best possible result.

It Affects A Lot Of Indian People

Finally, you should know just how large this problem is. In India alone, corneal blindness affects over 2 million people. Despite the large figures coming from around the world, you’ll find that this is actually the biggest treatable blindness in India. Many people have been treated as a result of extensive research but there are still many people in this country who could use a cure.

Final Thoughts

If you were not familiar with corneal blindness before reading this article, then you should now understand some of the basics. Many people are not aware of the serious problems that corneal blindness can cause, and this is why finding the cure is so important. Hopefully, with the help of some well-known philanthropists, the cure will be found by 2030. For now, continue to educate yourself on this disease and consider what you can do to help others that are suffering with it.

