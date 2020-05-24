Anorak

Anorak News | Cancel the Premier League season: AFC Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Cancel the Premier League season: AFC Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

by | 24th, May 2020

Why anyone still think it’s sane to resume the Premier League season is beyond most of us. The German Bundesliga has restarted but with no crowds it’s a moribund, soulless spectacle. And now an unnamed Bournemouth player is one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of Premier League tests. The players will now self-isolate for a week.

Speaking on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was “as confident as we can be” about restarting in June. To which the question is: if it was you or your child a kicking ball around, perhaps with a young child or pregnant partner at home, would you be “confident” about playing contact sport?



Posted: 24th, May 2020 | In: Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers