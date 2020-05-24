Anorak News | Cancel the Premier League season: AFC Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Cancel the Premier League season: AFC Bournemouth player tests positive for coronavirus

Why anyone still think it’s sane to resume the Premier League season is beyond most of us. The German Bundesliga has restarted but with no crowds it’s a moribund, soulless spectacle. And now an unnamed Bournemouth player is one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of Premier League tests. The players will now self-isolate for a week.

Speaking on Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was “as confident as we can be” about restarting in June. To which the question is: if it was you or your child a kicking ball around, perhaps with a young child or pregnant partner at home, would you be “confident” about playing contact sport?

