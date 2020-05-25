Anorak News | Cafe in Germany keeps social distancing with swimming pool noodles

Cafe in Germany keeps social distancing with swimming pool noodles

To the “Café Rothe Schwerin” in Germany, where punters can maintain social distancing by wearing a swimming noodle on their heads. The cafe is open for al fresco dining, and tables are service 1.5m apart, as the rules dictate. But to ensure no accidental touching occurs, you can keep other punters at noodle-distance. Why a pool noodle and not, say, a barge pole, javelin or sombrero-styled MAGA hat? Things to ponder. Call me McDonald’s, I have ideas.

