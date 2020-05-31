Anorak News | Monkeys mug lab assistant and escape with Coronavirus samples

Monkeys mug lab assistant and escape with Coronavirus samples

To Delhi, India, where news is that monkeys have made off with samples of Covid-19. The monkeys attacked a laboratory assistant and made off with a batch of coronavirus blood test samples. One of the monkey’s was spotted up a tree by Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India. It was chewing on one of the blood samples. But don’t worry. Meerut medical college superintendent, Dheeraj Raj says, “They were still intact and we don’t think there is any risk of contamination or spread.”

End of days, readers. End of days.

Anorak

