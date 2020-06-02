Anorak News | Fabulous Photographs and Art Prints of Manchester United and Manchester City Football Fans 1976-1977

Fabulous Photographs and Art Prints of Manchester United and Manchester City Football Fans 1976-1977

Thanks to the Flashbak art prints shop for showing us these brilliant photographs of football fans in Manchester in the late 1970s. They were taken by Iain S. P. Reid in 1976 and 1977. The photographs zoom in on Manchester derby games between Manchester United and Manchester City. Plans are for the photographs and the stories around them to appear in a book. So i you are in any of the photographs or know someone was is, please get in touch.

Sadly Iain passed away in November 2000. He was cremated at Hazelhead Crematorium, Aberdeen on the 8th November 2000. The mourners were so many that some had to stand outside…. A testament to his life. He was much loved by many. His photographs are arguably the best images of British football culture in the 1970s. More from the Manchester series are being posted on Iain’s Facebook Page.



15% of all profits from prints and the book go to the charity Melanoma UK.

All images are the copyright the Estate of Iain S. P. Reid and must not be used without permission.

