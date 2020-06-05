Anorak News | Police looting Nike trainers in Chicago has nothing to do with race or the death of George Floyd

Police looting Nike trainers in Chicago has nothing to do with race or the death of George Floyd

Was the alleged murder of George Floyd not enough to damn the police? Having witnessed the worst of policing, many want more. Take the story “Policeman Caught Looting Nike Shoes Amid Protests”. You’d think that with so many cameras around – CCTV, camera phones, police bodycams – no copper would be dumb enough to steal in broad daylight. But then, of course, we can point to the preventable death of George Floyd as evidence of police ignorance and entitlement. They have been seen behaving more like a gang than a force too often to discount any allegation of wrong doing without some consideration.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

But for some the allegation is proof of fact.

Bad news – or good news if you’ve an agenda to promote and a fixed narrative – travels fast:

35,000 shares

The truth? The copper with the Nik trainers is no looter. He was outside a police station in Chicago helping the owner of a burglarised store load recovered items into his car.

We should be watch what we report. But we should be able to say what we like:

