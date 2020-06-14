Anorak News | Essex man arrested for peeing at PC Keith Palmer memorial

Essex man arrested for peeing at PC Keith Palmer memorial
The man seen taking a leak at the memorial to PC Keith Palmer has been arrested. The stone pays tribute to the life of Mr Palmer, 48. He was one of five people murdered by Islamist Khalid Masood in an attack on Westminster on 22 March 2017. It’s not know why the man was in Westminster, but there was a far-right protest going on at the time. The protestors aim? To protect memorials and statues to white Britons.
The man who thought it ok to take a leak at the tribute site has been nicked on suspicion on outraging public decency. Not everyone is keen to condemn him:
There are no images of Julia Hartley-Brewer urinating in public.
