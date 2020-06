Student Rickrolls teacher with Rick Astley acrostic in physics paper

As you most likely know ‘Rickrolling’ means inserting the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up” (1987) into a hyperlink that has nothing to do with the British singer. Hats off to quantum physics student Sairam Gudiseva, who Rickrolled their teacher in Tennessee.

See it all here.

Spotter: i09

