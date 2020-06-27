Anorak News | Man finds and rears caterpillars found in his supermarket broccoli

Man finds and rears caterpillars found in his supermarket broccoli
When Sam Darlaston found some caterpillars in his supermarket broccoli he tweeted Tesco: “I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars.”
Posted: 27th, June 2020 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink