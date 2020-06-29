Anorak News | Coroanvirus: Parents threatened with fines for if children miss school

Coroanvirus: Parents threatened with fines for if children miss school

Says limp and custard Education Secretary Gavin Williamson: “Unless there’s a good reason for absence… we’d be imposing fines on families.” Fail to ensure your children are in school from next September and face a fine.

Given that children of toffs and the middle-classes are well equipped for school and all the extra-curricular activities that goes with it (and cost a bomb), the fined are most likely to be the less well off who can least afford to pay.

Having locked everyone indoors for months, shut schools and told people they can get takeaway food, go on protests and hang out in the parks but kept schools shut to all but children of key workers, the Government now says get back to school or else. And the ‘or else’ is money – it’s always about the money.

If children have leaned anything during the past three months it is that the adults don’t know what they’re doing.

Anorak

Posted: 29th, June 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink