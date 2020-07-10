Anorak News | Theybie baby: Non-binary trans parent raises child as gender non-specific

Theybie baby: Non-binary trans parent raises child as gender non-specific

In the Guardian a story on a women who seems to have endured a tricky time growing up. The story is: a person’s gender can be whatever they want it to be; whatever feels right to them. The sex part is more defined, right? Meet parent Kori and their child Searyl, a theybie, a new word that means raising a child as neither a boy nor a girl. Says Kori:

“I’m not saying they are a girl, or they are a boy, or they are non-binary and therefore it has to be like this. My approach has been: ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t know who they’re going to be or what’s going to be important to them. What’s important to me is that I hold all of the space so that they can figure out who they are with the full menu.”

Talk and listen to your children, right? Raise them as best you see fit. Love is the key, everything else plays second fiddle to love.

“You parent based on who you are and what you believe in the world. What I believe in the world has led me to a place where of course my kid would have full autonomy of gender.”

The backstory comes in the first paragraph:

Long before becoming pregnant, Kori Doty knew exactly how they were going to raise their child. When Doty was born in the picturesque seaside city of Victoria, British Columbia, in the 1980s, a doctor assigned them as female, but the label didn’t fit. “When I was born, a guess was made [about my gender] because nobody knew better than to do that. And that guess was incorrect,” says Doty, who now identifies as non-binary trans – meaning they are neither a man nor a woman, and that their identity does not correspond with their birth sex. “It caused some amount of complication, upset and harm in my life.” So when Doty gave birth in November 2016, they were determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Why not have fun with gender? The sex is something other…

