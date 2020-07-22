Anorak News | The killing of Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas is a coward protected by the US and UK regimes

The killing of Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas is a coward protected by the US and UK regimes

When Harry Dunn died in a road traffic accident by RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in 2019, his parents were devastated. Harry Dunn was driving his motorbike on the correct side of the road. Harry Dunn was travelling well within the speed limit. The woman driving the car allegedly on the wrong side of the road – the powerful SUV that collided with Harry Dunn – gave police her details. And then that woman fled to the USA. That woman is Anne Sacoolas. She’s a coward.

She could help police with their enquiries into the death of a blameless teenager by retuning to the UK. But she does not. She ran. She runs. But don’t worry. Lessons have been learnt. The “anomaly” that allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity has been closed. You may have supposed that an American citizen married to a spook and not privy to diplomatic immunity was not protected by any loophole. You may suppose that Anne Sacaoolas is a coward who could buy a ticket to the UK and help of her own free will.

Anne Sacoolas is protected by privilege not law. She does not speak in public. She does not speak to Harry Dunn’s family. She is a coward who hides behind procedure and channels. But Anne Sacoolas does the right thing, of course. Always the right thing. You do not get a job in the USA’s military unless you do the right thing.

In October 2019, a statement issued on behalf of Mrs Sacoolas told us: “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident. No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family.” Anne Sacoolas has people who speak and double-speak for her. She knows the way things operate. She does things the right and proper way. She says she has helped police and continues to do so. She is an upstanding woman, a pillar of her community. She knows which form is valid and which is not. She knows the system, its departments and how to make things work for her.

Harry Dunn’s parents know their innocent child is dead. They know something went wrong and that it was not his fault. They speak from the heart. Their pain is real. But they do not know which forms to fill in and how to follow correct procedure. Says Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn’s mother: “We now need Dominic Raab to work with us to make sure that we get her back to the UK to face justice at some point soon.”

The Foreign Secretary is an ambulatory sop. Anne Sacoolas is a coward. Justice may find her guilty of something worse. In December 2019 the Crown Prosecution Service charged Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving. The US government will not hand her over. The UK government will not sue for justice. The decision makers say lessons have been learnt. It won’t happen again. Ann Sacoolas lives free in the company of her husband and their children. She continue to do the right thing. She always has done. She complies with the system that protects her.

Change the surname from Dunn to Windsor and imagine if another Harry was lying by the roadside. Harry Dunn was from working-class stock. The US and UK governments have deemed his life to be unworthy of their efforts.

Mr Raab, the Foreign Secretary, says the new arrangements had “closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the heartbreaking case of Harry Dunn”. He says it “won’t bring Harry back” but hoped they may “bring some small measure of comfort” to his family. Imagine your child or brother lying in the road. Watch the woman suspected of having a hand in his death run and hide. Then listen to Raab identify a loophole made of hot air and blow it away. Shameful. Heartbreaking? His heart is broken? Come, come. No emotion needed. Sacoolas is accused of committing a crime. Spare the tears. Deal in facts. That’s what courts do.

“We always live with hope that one day she might just decide of her own accord to put herself on a plane and come back over here,” says Harry Dunn’s mother.

Hope keeps you going. Anne Sacoolas is a coward. The people who protect her are something worse. But they always do the right thing.

Anorak

