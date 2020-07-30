Anorak News | Blaming Jews for anti-semitism: The Voice published one of the worst article ever written in a mainstream publication

Blaming Jews for anti-semitism: The Voice published one of the worst article ever written in a mainstream publication

In the article “Systemic oppression and Wiley”, The Voice, “the only British national black weekly newspaper operating in the United Kingdom”, looks at the musician “banned from all social media platforms for spouting Anti-Semitic views”. The Voice then wonders: “But within his ranting were there any salient points?” The Voice thinks it might be worthwhile seeing if Richard Cowie, aka Wylie, was making an important point when he called Jews the “vilest people in the history of humanity”, invited them to “hold my corn” (The Campaign Against Antisemitism says “hold corn” is slang for “take bullets”), compared Jews to the KKK and said they have too much and too much power. You know, that classic anti-semitic stuff.

Booted off Twitter, Facebook and instagram for his blatant racism, Wiley was invited to speak to Sky News. Why Sky gives him the oxygen of publicity is unusual. But the pick of the media balls is not in the Guardian, which couched Wiley’s words chiefly as a rant about Israel (something that might make anti-Semitism more understandable to the fair and knowing), but in The Voice.

Here are some lowlight from an abysmal article. We hear more from Wiley. And if you want to read it all all you can here. We’ve already heard from him at length.

Wiley in the Voice

This is more about how a reputable newspaper came to write this sort of nastiness:

…Wiley is adamant, and he’s not alone in his thinking, that there is an unspoken systemic oppression that blights the lives of young black creatives in the entertainment space.

The Jews, right?

…Grime music’s God Father lambasted the Jewish community for their role in his business dealings over the years. The Voice understands that some of those tweets are being scrutinised by the police for being tantamount to Anti-Semitism.

Tantamount: Equivalent in seriousness to; virtually the same as. So not actual anti-Semitism. Just sort of the same thing. So why did he say such iffy things?

…some of the views espoused by Wiley are the great unsaid outside of the black community.

“The Great Unsaid”? So he was brave to take on the Jewish masters who (it says here) control everything? And then get a load of this. It reads as though it’s been put through Google Translate. But the message is simple: Wiley says Jews have blacks in a “stranglehold”. Is that a “salient point’?

Putting anything remotely near considered Anti-Semitic to one side of course, in fact out the window in the bin, not too many seem prepared to vocalise their consternation for some of the recurring themes Wiley believes is the stranglehold one community seems to have over another in particular relation but not confined to, the music business.

And now this:

A picture of black people has been sold and fostered through the lens of negativity, misconstrued narrative and misconceptions about who we are, how we do what we do, how we live, work, walk, talk, sing, pray and so and so on. Jewish communities lay claim to the same disconcerting and often demeaning rhetoric plaguing their existence, so how did Wiley get here? Unless there’s some or indeed a whole heap of truth in what he is saying, what’s stopping this discussion from being had between ‘them’ and the artists?

Wiley’s right?

There is no way to put this all in one nutshell but the hypothesis that you need to get a Jewish lawyer in order to progress in the music business may be a complete fallacy (I haven’t done the numbers, looking into the correlation in respect of who is and isn’t successful with or without one), but yet it remains.

He might be wrong that you must pay Jews to make a record. Which can be turned around to says, he might be right.

I’ve never seen anyone Jewish refute or confirm this (maybe there was never a need felt to do so), but maybe, it’s a discussion that needs to be had?

Got that? Jews need to explain anti-semitism. Jews need to answer their critics.

Guys you need to retract this article and write a statement. This is nonsensical and does address the untruths in Wiley’s rant. Talk about racism in the industry but not like this! Making excuses for him. He just needs to apologise! — Chardine Taylor Stone (@ChardineTaylor) July 29, 2020

I honestly don't understand how this article got written and published. It's disgraceful. — Adam Porte (@AdamPorte) July 29, 2020

It’s easy to see why Wiley riled the Jewish community with his incessant use of the type of terminology that makes it so easy to be targeted for aspects of what he is saying as opposed to the actual substance (and believe me I get how that can happen) but while its clear to me that he is having an internal battle with the team, who have benefitted from his genius and in collaboration as a team elevated to dizzy heights, it’s also clear that he feels stuck in the same circumstances he is pouring scorn upon.

That’s a mainstream newspaper in the UK. these are dangerous times to be a Jew.

Anorak

Posted: 30th, July 2020