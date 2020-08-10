Anorak News | Transfer Balls: Jadon Shancho to Manchester United for £50m, £108m and a moving weekly wage

Transfer Balls: Jadon Shancho to Manchester United for £50m, £108m and a moving weekly wage

Jadon Sancho will not join Manchester United this summer, says the BBC. He will remain a Borussia Dortmund player. The German club’s sporting director Michael Zorc tells everyone: “We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season. The decision is final. I think that answers all our questions.”

Or as the papers put it: the deal is on! But how much is the transfer fee? And how much will Sancho earn at Manchester United? The papers have all the facts:

Daily Mail – £108m – £340,000 a week

The Guardian – £90m – £250,000 a week

The Sun – £50m tops

The Mirror – £200 a week wage

Such are the facts.

