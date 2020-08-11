Anorak News | The Age of Mitigating Circumstances: Scotland decides not to shaft 75,000 children over exam results

The Age of Mitigating Circumstances: Scotland decides not to shaft 75,000 children over exam results

Great news from Scotland. Having downgraded thousands of school exam results – for exams pupils trained to take for years and were then banned from taking – the Scottish government has bowed to pressure and agreed to accept teacher estimates of scores. The swine had thought it decent and proper to downgrade 125,000 results for more than 75,000 pupils. The boffins ignored individual students and teachers who know their pupils best and reduced education to a data sheet from past years. Grades will now be replaced by the original teacher-predicted results.

Education Secretary John Swinney apologised for the “feeling of unfairness”. It is “deeply regrettable we got this wrong”.

This is, of course, encouraging news for English and Welsh students who are about to be shafted when their GCSE and A-level results come out later this month. Sit tight, kinder, the Cabinet of no talents will see sense.

Anorak

