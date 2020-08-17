Anorak News | Boy snorted out plastic Lego piece stuck in his nose for two years

Boy snorted out plastic Lego piece stuck in his nose for two years

Th side-effects of inhaling Lego cannot be overstated

For two years Sameer Anwar, 7, had a piece of lego stuck up his nose. The other day he sniffed a pile of warm, pink cupcakes, felt something move, blew his nose and the plastic toy fell out – covered in fungus. Sameer of Dunedin, New Zealand, slotted the Lego piece up his nose in 2018. He told his parents what he’d done. A trip to the doctor produce nothing. The advice was to sit tight and watch it come out the other end. It didn’t.

Anorak

Posted: 17th, August 2020 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink