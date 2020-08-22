Anorak News | Cashing in on death: the Covid-19 plush toy (made in China)

Cashing in on death: the Covid-19 plush toy (made in China)

You can buy a Covid-19 Plush toy and snuggle up to a stuffed effigy of the virus that has killed and contributed to the untimely deaths of thousands of people.

Somebody wrote the following:

It’s quite incredible (and mildly terrifying!) how a bunch of tiny microbes can have such a profound impact on the world. You’ve been trying your very best to avoid it for the last few months, but now you can get your well-sanitised hands on COVID-19 – in cuddly plush form!

As you search the web for a cancer cuddly or an ebola action figure, another company says a small percentage of money raised from sales of the cuddly Covid-19 plus toy will go to “charities supporting healthcare workers who need essential supplies, vulnerable families who need care and children who are losing healthy meals due to school closings.”

As nurses and doctors snuggle up to the thing that might kill them at work – and the sane wonder why you didn’t just give all the money to charity – you can know that the Covid-19 toy is made in China – just like the real thing!

Says no-one: ‘Where can I get Covid-1 to 18 and complete the set?’

Anorak

