Anorak News | Boris and the Bookshelves – books have been reduced to props

Boris and the Bookshelves – books have been reduced to props

Did you see the books arranged behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Castle Rock school in Coalville, Leicestershire. Was the school librarian making a point in their choice of books to backdrop Boris? Titles on the top shelf included: Betrayed, The Resistance, The Subtle Knife, Fahrenheit 451, The Toll, Oliver Twist and Terry Pratchett’s genius Guards! Guards! What could it all mean asked the assembled hacks. “No comment,” said the school, which is, of course, a comment.

Got to be the worst politicians Zoom bookshelves ever.



Except what's that in the top, right hand corner, "The Twits".



School librarian has a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/EuWA8UlR2u — Mike Cameron 🖋 (@mikercameron) August 26, 2020

“Books seen behind Boris Johnson tell their own story,” says the Guardian headline. “Has a savvy school librarian or English teacher snatched a golden opportunity to have a pop at the PM in front of the nation?” asks a reporter from the TES. “Are the books behind Boris artfully arranged with a secret political agenda and commentary on the current government?” mused the Indy.

The Terry Pratchett book is Guards, Guards. My favourite quote attached. pic.twitter.com/QCHFYgdyiG — Mick Griffin (@michaelogriofa) August 26, 2020

What you might not also have noticed is the PM’s words on the exams results fiasco. “I’m afraid your grades were almost derailed by a mutant algorithm,” guffed Boris. “I know how stressful that must have been for pupils up and down the country. I’m very, very glad that it has finally been sorted out.”

That mutant algorithm was coded by human beings. Sally Collier, the head of England’s exams regulator Ofqual has resigned. Jonathan Slater, the most senior civil servant in the Department for Education (DfE), is ‘stepping down’. But Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, aka The Mutant, remains. Look for codes and symbols of defiance by all means, but in so doing try not to miss the obvious. Nearly 800 libraries have closed since 2010. Johnson holidayed amid the exam disaster-class, popping up to tell us that he was reading Lucretius’s On the Nature of Things.

So Michael Gove confidently displays this disgusting book by Holocaust Denier David Irving, which argues Hitler WAS OPPOSED to genocide & unaware of the Shoah, on his home bookshelf.



What did the Goves remove for the photo- Mein Kampf?



Will the @BoardofDeputies condemn? https://t.co/g1AXKNs9A6 pic.twitter.com/3w8gMCQ6gi — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) May 3, 2020

Johnson, that school librarian and political pundits dialling in opinions from seats positioned in front of their bookshelves – watching on for signs of wrong-thinking by their peers and enemies – all assure us that books matter. But schoolchildren suffer through the lack of books and formal education. The local library has gone and there’s no longer a free space to sit, read the think. Books have been reduced to props. And that is telling.

Anorak

